Benny Blanco Whips Up Special 'Birthday Cooking' For Wife Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is treating wife Selena Gomez like a queen for her birthday, complete with putting together a massive "Italian feast" for her special day.

On Wednesday (July 22), the producer, 38, shared a video to his social media capturing their participation in an Italian cooking class for the Rare Beauty founder's 34th birthday, aptly captioning the clip, "birthday cooking."

"Let's make an Italian feast for my wife's birthday," he said, before the video cut to the couple mid-class, Gomez carefully combining ingredients to make homemade pasta.

The pair continued making a delicious pasta dish followed by stuffed squash blossoms before they had a mid-cooking snack of cheese and wine. The video then cut to Gomez arranging slices and slathering in marinara for eggplant parmesan, Blanco cheering her on all the while, "My baby makes the best eggplant parmesan."

After finally sitting down eat their creation, Blanco was blown away from the first bite.

"That's the best thing I've tasted in Italy so far, and you made it," he told his wife, who quickly chimed in with a smile, "We made it."