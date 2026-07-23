“We have a number of remixes that have never been released, and we’ll be putting those out soon,” Knowles said. “We have some guest rappers on it, but it’s the girls on them. And then there’s some that are dance mixes, and then there’s some that are just regular urban mixes. So there’s a combination. We have so much music that hadn’t been put out yet on Destiny’s Child.”



Destiny's Child — which originally consisted of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett — released its debut single "No, No, No" in 1997 and followed up with their self-titled debut album in 1998. After landing on film soundtracks and connecting with some of the biggest names in the music industry, Destiny's Child released its breakthrough album The Writing's On The Wall in 1999 with songs like "Bills, Bills, Bills," "Say My Name," and more.



The group's new music will arrive in honor of the 30th anniversary of their critically acclaimed second studio album. The official DC Instagram account celebrated the album's anniversary last week, and Bey herself recently acknowledged the group's 25th anniversary of its third album Survivor. If the new music arrives as an album, it would be Destiny's Child's first project together in 20 years following their 2004 LP, Destiny Fulfilled.



Knowles also confirmed that Missy Elliott is on one of the new remixes. Fans may remember that the group previously collaborated with Elliott on a rare remix of "Bootylicious" as well as past hits like "Confessions." As of this report, a release date for the group's new music hasn't been revealed, and neither member has confirmed their respective involvement.