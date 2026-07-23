Blue Jackets Sign Goalie Greaves To 3-Year Deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets have secured goaltender Jet Greaves for the next three years with a $15 million contract, avoiding salary arbitration. The 25-year-old goalie achieved a career-high 26 wins in 55 games last season. The team is also working to finalize contracts with restricted free agents Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the Blue Jackets are navigating a challenging salary cap environment, partly due to recent high-value contracts like Leo Carlsson's $90 million offer sheet. This has increased the pressure on the team to manage their cap space effectively while retaining key players.

Greaves, who filed for salary arbitration earlier this month, was scheduled for a hearing on July 23. However, the new deal ensures he remains with the team without the need for arbitration. His impressive performance last season, including a 2.60 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage, made him a valuable asset for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets are also focused on re-signing Adam Fantilli, who is expected to command a significant salary increase. The team has $23.3 million in cap space, but managing this while securing all three players is a complex task.

Union and Blue reports that Greaves' contract negotiations were critical, as both he and Sillinger had filed for arbitration, making them ineligible for offer sheets from other teams. The Blue Jackets' strategy involved securing Greaves and Sillinger on short-term contracts to maintain flexibility.

The Blue Jackets are optimistic about reaching agreements with Fantilli and Sillinger soon, aiming to avoid arbitration and maintain their competitive edge in the upcoming NHL season.