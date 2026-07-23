Blueface Detained By Police Following False Report Of Shooting At His Home

According to a spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, dispatchers received a report that a female was shot at Blueface's home. Deputies were sent to an address in the 18600 block of Juniper Springs Drive in Canyon Country following the report of assault with a deadly weapon. After Blue and everyone inside the home were identified, police conducted an investigation and determined there was no shooting at the residence. Police are now investigating the origin of the false call.



Blueface was swatted shortly after he admitted to his pregnant girlfriend, Naveah, that he cheated on her with his ex, Chrisean Rock. While on his Kick livestream, Blue sat down with Neveah and bluntly told her, "I cheated." She replied that she knew he had cheated and actually accepted his apology. Blueface and Chrisean Rock broke up in 2023 shortly after the birth of their son, Chrisean Jr. However, they recently reunited in an attempt to squash their ongoing beef.



See what went down in the clip below.