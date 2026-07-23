Blueface Detained By Police Following False Report Of Shooting At His Home
By Tony M. Centeno
July 23, 2026
Police detained Blueface after someone falsely reported a shooting at his home.
The controversial rapper was in the middle of his Kick livestream on Tuesday, July 21, when cops blocked off his street in Santa Clarita, Calif. Blue kept the cameras rolling as police instructed him to come out of the house. He was barefoot as he walked backwards toward the officers, who eventually placed him in handcuffs and sat him in the back of their vehicle. Once he reached the police officers, Blueface asked why he was being detained. Police told him they had received a call, and Blue instantly knew he had been swatted.
Blueface gets arrested live on stream at his own house after getting swatted 🚔😳 pic.twitter.com/1oANiOswd8— keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) July 21, 2026
According to a spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, dispatchers received a report that a female was shot at Blueface's home. Deputies were sent to an address in the 18600 block of Juniper Springs Drive in Canyon Country following the report of assault with a deadly weapon. After Blue and everyone inside the home were identified, police conducted an investigation and determined there was no shooting at the residence. Police are now investigating the origin of the false call.
Blueface was swatted shortly after he admitted to his pregnant girlfriend, Naveah, that he cheated on her with his ex, Chrisean Rock. While on his Kick livestream, Blue sat down with Neveah and bluntly told her, "I cheated." She replied that she knew he had cheated and actually accepted his apology. Blueface and Chrisean Rock broke up in 2023 shortly after the birth of their son, Chrisean Jr. However, they recently reunited in an attempt to squash their ongoing beef.
See what went down in the clip below.
Blueface admitted to his pregnant baby mama Neveah that he cheated with Chrisean Rock and couldn't have cared less 😭💔💀 pic.twitter.com/TqYAoGNtOR— Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) July 21, 2026
Things got HEATED between Chrisean Rock and Blueface after he tried to be manipulative and make her run an ERRAND during their reunion. 😳— Tante 🎬 (@tantehenia) July 20, 2026
“Make you a plate? Why are you trolling? Like I’m one of your 304s, ‘cause that’s all you deal with.” pic.twitter.com/PdPQkT9qxE