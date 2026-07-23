Cardinals Tight End Retires Due To Neck Injury

Arizona Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek announced his retirement from professional football late Wednesday (July 22) due to a severe neck injury. The 28-year-old made the decision based on medical advice following an injury sustained last season against the Indianapolis Colts.

Vokolek's injury occurred during a kickoff return when he collided with Colts linebacker Segun Olubi. As reported by ESPN, Vokolek was immobilized and taken off the field on a stretcher, later being transported to an Indianapolis hospital. Fortunately, he was alert and able to move all extremities, as noted by Fox Sports.

Vokolek joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, spending his rookie year on their practice squad before joining the Cardinals. During his three seasons with Arizona, he played primarily on special teams, contributing two tackles over 45 special teams snaps in the current season.

Despite his retirement, Vokolek's future with the Cardinals was uncertain as he was an exclusive rights free agent. According to Cards Wire, he was expected to compete for a roster spot if re-signed.