Commercial Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing At US Air Force Base

A United Airlines flight carrying 154 passengers and six crew members made an emergency landing at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona, after severe monsoon storms forced the plane to divert from its intended destination, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The incident occurred as heavy rains, strong wind gusts, and reduced visibility swept through the Phoenix area, leading air traffic controllers to issue a ground stop and temporarily halt all incoming flights.

According to a United Airlines spokesperson, the crew of Flight 2078, which departed from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, declared a minimum fuel emergency after circling near Phoenix for nearly an hour. With fuel reserves running low and no immediate landing options available due to the storm, the pilots coordinated with air traffic control and military officials to divert the Boeing 737-900 to Luke Air Force Base, a location not typically used for commercial flights. The airline confirmed that "the crew worked with air traffic controllers and the flight landed uneventfully" at the military base.

The passengers and crew remained safely on board while United Airlines and Air Force personnel organized ground transport. Buses were dispatched to bring everyone from the base to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport so they could complete their journey. The flight crew and passengers were unharmed, and the airline expressed gratitude to the Air Force and airport teams for their cooperation during the emergency.

United Airlines stated that the aircraft would return to Houston without passengers on Tuesday. The company reiterated its commitment to safety, noting the quick actions of the crew and support from both civilian and military partners.

Monsoon storms are a common but sometimes dangerous feature in Arizona during the summer. This incident serves as a reminder of how quickly weather conditions can impact both travel plans and aviation safety. No injuries were reported, and all passengers reached their final destination by ground transportation.