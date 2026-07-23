Deadly Police Shooting Sparks Protests In Madison, Wisconsin

A police shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, has ignited protests after officers fatally shot a man on Wednesday afternoon (July 22). The incident began when police responded to a report of someone checking car doors near downtown Madison. According to police, the suspect, who was reportedly armed with a knife, was involved in a struggle with officers in a busy intersection, during which an officer shot and killed him.

The Madison Police Department stated that the suspect fled on a bicycle but was re-encountered by officers around 1:35 p.m. Madison Police Chief John Patterson noted that during the altercation, the suspect produced a knife, injuring an officer. Attempts to subdue the man with a taser were unsuccessful, leading to the officer firing his weapon. The officer involved was described as a veteran, but his identity has not been disclosed.

Videos of the shooting, captured by bystanders, have circulated online, drawing protesters to the intersection. Demonstrators are demanding the arrest of the officer who fired the shots. The incident has also led to the cancellation of an outdoor concert in downtown Madison after protesters took over the stage.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading an independent investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Sun Prairie Police Department. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway expressed her anger and sadness over the incident, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers also called for transparency and accountability in the investigation.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released, but he was described as being in his 30s. Advocates for the Black community in Madison have stated that the man was Black, further fueling tensions in the city. Flowers and candles have been placed at the scene of the shooting, and a vigil was held in his memory.