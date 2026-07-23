Evanescence’s Amy Lee Shares What It Was Like Opening For Metallica

Evanescence's Amy Lee revealed just what it was like to open for Metallica for the band's November 2025 Australian shows.

"It was so fun," the "Bring Me to Life" singer told Loudwire recently. "They were so great. They were so gracious. You never know how it's going to be coming into somebody else's world. It's their show. And they ended up being so cool. They gave us a cake when we got there. It's so cool when you lift up the other bands and let it feel like this is a night of music and we want every level, every chapter of it to be amazing for the fans."

In addition to meeting the iconic metal band, Lee also shared another highlight of the shows: watching her young son Jack following in her footsteps when it comes to metal music.

Last month, the musician, who brought Jack along with her, opened up about how the experience profoundly impacted him.

"I got to bring my son, who's 11 now, just at the perfect age to fall in love with metal," the rocker told the outlet in an interview published on June 3. "Him getting to experience that in the stadium, I'm just watching his mind go like, 'I'm in!' It was such a good thing for my heart and took me back to being that age and falling in love with music."