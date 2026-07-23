Fan Photo Derails Charlie Woods At U.S. Junior Amateur

The sound of a phone camera disrupted Charlie Woods during a critical playoff at the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship on Wednesday (July 22) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Woods, the 17-year-old son of golf legend Tiger Woods, was part of a 14-player playoff vying for two spots in the match-play bracket at Saucon Valley's Grace Course.

As Woods prepared for his third shot on the par-5 first hole, a camera click interrupted his backswing. The distraction led to a bogey, ultimately costing him a chance to advance. "Really, dude?" Woods expressed his frustration toward the gallery after the incident. According to USA Today, Eli Wessel and Hudson Kutchma were the only players to advance to match play after the playoff.

This was Woods' closest attempt at reaching match play in three tries. He shot an even-par 70 on Tuesday (July 21) to qualify for the playoff. Despite the setback, Woods, who is expected to join Florida State's golf team in 2027, remains a promising talent in the sport.

As reported by Yahoo Sports, Woods has a $3 million NIL valuation, reflecting his growing influence in golf. However, he will need to adapt to the pressures of the sport, including managing distractions like those experienced at Saucon Valley.

Woods' journey continues, with one more opportunity to compete in the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2027. Until then, he will focus on honing his skills and preparing for the collegiate level.