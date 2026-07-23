FDA Investigating Another Cyclospora Outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a new outbreak of cyclospora, a parasite that can cause severe gastrointestinal issues. The outbreak, which has affected 72 individuals, is not linked to previously recalled lettuce. The FDA is actively conducting traceback efforts to identify the source of the outbreak.

Cyclospora infections, known as cyclosporiasis, typically occur between May and August and are often linked to contaminated produce. The FDA currently has six active cyclospora outbreak investigations, with the iceberg lettuce outbreak from Taylor Farms being the only one with an identified source. This particular outbreak has resulted in over 11,000 confirmed or suspected cases in the U.S., with more than 4,000 confirmed cases across 41 states.

According to The Hill, the FDA has reported that the source of the new outbreak is still unknown, but investigations are ongoing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has highlighted the challenges in tracking cyclospora due to the lack of whole genome sequencing for the parasite. Instead, targeted genotyping is used, which is less precise.

The Houston Chronicle reports that recent outbreaks have prompted recalls, including those linked to Taylor Farms' iceberg lettuce. Despite a false positive test result, the FDA continues to focus on this product as a potential source of the outbreak.

The CDC has identified five states—Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia—as having cases linked to the ongoing outbreak. In Michigan alone, more than 7,000 cases have been reported. The CDC advises washing produce thoroughly and refrigerating it promptly to prevent infection. The investigation is ongoing, with health officials working to identify the source and prevent further spread.