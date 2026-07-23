FDA Weighs Peptide Regulation Amid Safety Concerns

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is holding a two-day meeting starting Thursday (July 23) to decide if certain peptides can be compounded by licensed pharmacies and sold with a prescription. Peptides, often marketed for wellness benefits like weight loss and wound healing, have surged in popularity, especially through social media. However, FDA scientists have raised concerns about the lack of evidence supporting their safety and effectiveness.

The FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee will review seven peptides, including BPC-157 and TB-500, which are popular but lack robust human clinical trials. According to NPR, these peptides are often promoted for benefits such as muscle growth and fat loss, but experts warn that without proper trials, their safety cannot be assured.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supports lifting restrictions on these compounds, arguing that current regulations have pushed the market underground, leading to safety risks. Forbes reports that the FDA's decision could impact the availability of peptides for conditions like migraines and ulcerative colitis.

The meeting also highlights concerns about potential biases within the advisory committee, as some members have ties to the peptide industry. Despite these issues, the FDA's own scientists recommend against allowing compounding due to insufficient data. The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society notes that the FDA will continue to evaluate the safety and efficacy of these peptides.