First Overall Pick Mendoza Signs Rookie Contract

Fernando Mendoza is now officially a Las Vegas Raider after signing his rookie contract today (Thursday, July 23). The first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft inked a four-year, $57.3 million deal as rookies reported to training camp. The fully-guaranteed contract includes a team option for a fifth season. Mendoza, a 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, is expected to start the season as the backup to 37-year-old quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Mendoza's signing comes as no surprise, given his impressive college career at Indiana, where he became the 26th Heisman winner to be selected first overall. During his college career, Mendoza demonstrated exceptional skill and leadership, which led to his selection by the Raiders.

The signing of Mendoza was eagerly anticipated by fans and analysts alike, as the Raiders look to build a strong foundation for their future. Mendoza expressed his excitement about joining the Raiders, stating, "I’m just looking forward to getting to work and proving myself at the next level."

The Raiders have a rich history with Heisman winners, and Mendoza joins a prestigious list of players who have donned the silver and black. His addition to the team is seen as a significant step in the Raiders' efforts to strengthen their roster and compete at the highest level.