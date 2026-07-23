Former Epstein Banker To Face House Committee

Jes Staley, former private investment banker for Jeffrey Epstein, will appear before the House Oversight Committee today (Thursday, July 23) in Washington, D.C. Staley, who worked at JPMorgan Chase for over 30 years, managed relationships with wealthy clients, including Epstein. The committee's inquiry is part of a broader investigation into the federal handling of Epstein's criminal cases.

Staley, who agreed to a closed-door interview, was previously scrutinized in a lawsuit by Epstein's victims, who alleged that he and JPMorgan Chase ignored warning signs that enabled Epstein's trafficking activities. In 2023, JPMorgan Chase settled the case for $290 million without admitting wrongdoing, as reported by ABC News.

After leaving JPMorgan Chase, Staley became CEO of Barclays but resigned in 2021 amid an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) into his ties with Epstein. The FCA found that Staley provided misleading information about his relationship with Epstein, leading to his ban from the UK's financial sector.

Staley has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claims no knowledge of Epstein's crimes. He admitted to a consensual encounter with one of Epstein's assistants and acknowledged visiting Epstein's U.S. Virgin Islands estate, though not in Epstein's presence.

Emails between Staley and Epstein, disclosed in legal proceedings, suggest a closer relationship than previously acknowledged. The House committee's investigation continues, with Staley's testimony expected to shed light on his interactions with Epstein. The Hill reports that Democrats on the committee are also holding a public hearing with Epstein's alleged victims in Palm Beach, Florida.