Gruden To Call Buccaneers' Preseason Game

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden is set to return to the broadcast booth for the first time since his tenure as a color analyst on ESPN's 'Monday Night Football.' The Buccaneers announced that Gruden will join Hall of Fame cornerback Ronde Barber in the booth for their preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday (August 22) in Tampa. Gruden expressed interest in trying his hand at play-by-play announcing, and this game provides him with the opportunity.

Gruden, who led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in 2003, has been away from the NFL spotlight since resigning from his second stint as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. His resignation followed the release of emails he sent while working as a broadcaster, which contained controversial language. Since then, Gruden has been in a legal battle with the NFL, accusing them of leaking the emails.

The Buccaneers had previously removed Gruden from their Ring of Honor due to the controversy but reinstated him last year. Now, they have given him a chance to re-enter the NFL scene through broadcasting. The game will be aired on WFLA-TV, News Channel 8.

This broadcast could serve as an audition for Gruden, who hopes to secure a regular role in the NFL again. His return to the booth is significant, given his history with the Buccaneers and his outspoken views on the current state of quarterback play in the NFL. Gruden has been critical of what he perceives as a decline in quarterback quality, which may be a topic of discussion during the broadcast.