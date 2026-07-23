House Approves Voter ID/Stock Ban Package With Little Democrat Support

The House of Representatives passed a measure on Wednesday (July 22) that combines federal voter ID requirements with a ban on stock trading by lawmakers. The package was approved with a 231-198 vote, with 198 Democrats opposing it and 13 joining Republicans in support. The voter ID measure was added by Republicans, which some, like Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, argue was a strategy to deter Democrats from supporting the stock ban. Massie noted that Republicans plan to use this vote against Democrats in the upcoming November elections.

Democrats criticized the package, arguing that the voter ID rules are excessive and the stock ban does not go far enough, particularly by not including a ban on the President trading stocks. Despite the controversy, both measures enjoy significant public support. According to Roll Call, the package is part of a broader GOP strategy to advance key legislative priorities before the midterms.

The Senate is not expected to take up the bill, as it has shown little interest in restricting members' ability to invest. This move comes amid broader efforts by the GOP to pass a $95 billion reconciliation package focused on defense and voter ID measures. As reported by Politico, the reconciliation package has faced criticism for its lack of offsetting cuts to balance the new spending.

The House's decision reflects ongoing tensions between parties over election security and financial transparency for lawmakers. As the November elections approach, these issues are likely to remain central to political discourse.