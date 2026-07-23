House GOP Passes $95B Iran War Budget

House Republicans approved a $95 billion budget resolution on Wednesday (July 22) to fund the ongoing war in Iran and other priorities, including aid for farmers and voting regulation changes. The budget passed with a narrow 216-214 vote, with all Democrats and two Republicans opposing it. The resolution now moves to the Senate, where it will require bipartisan support to pass.

The budget includes $60 billion for the Pentagon, $13 billion for national security, $12 billion for farmers affected by tariffs, and $10 billion for voting law changes aligned with President Donald Trump's priorities. House Speaker Mike Johnson led the effort to push the resolution through, despite opposition from some conservatives who were concerned about the lack of offsetting budget cuts.

Senate Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized the war in Iran, calling it "a complete and total disaster for the American people." The budget's passage comes amid ongoing debates over the U.S. military's role in Iran, with many Americans disapproving of President Trump's strategy, according to an AP-NORC poll.

The resolution's future in the Senate remains uncertain, as some Republican senators demand more military funding, while others insist on budget cuts. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has expressed concerns about potential government shutdowns and plans to consider a stopgap funding measure.

As the budget moves forward, it faces potential legal challenges and political hurdles. The resolution's passage highlights the ongoing division in Congress over the U.S. military's involvement in Iran and domestic spending priorities.