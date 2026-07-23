House Passes $1.1 Trillion Defense Policy Bill

The House of Representatives has passed the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a $1.1 trillion defense policy bill, with a narrow vote of 216-212. The bill saw support from six Democrats who joined most Republicans, while the majority of Democrats opposed it. Key concerns among Democrats included opposition to the ongoing war in Iran and a provision to expand U.S.-Israeli military collaboration.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where its future is uncertain. Senate Democrats previously blocked debate on the NDAA, citing objections to President Donald Trump’s military actions in Iran and provisions for increased U.S.-Israel defense cooperation. The Senate vote failed to advance the bill with a 50-46 vote, short of the 60 needed.

The NDAA's controversial provisions include the Israel FUTURES Act, which would enhance U.S.-Israel military technology cooperation. Critics argue this could compromise U.S. sovereignty and expose sensitive technology to a foreign nation. The act calls for joint research, production, and integration of military technologies between the two countries.

Senate Democrats have expressed concerns about the bill's size and implications, particularly regarding the war in Iran. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the bill as a "permission slip" for continued military operations without congressional oversight.

The House Armed Services Committee had earlier passed the bill after debating numerous amendments. Among the adopted amendments was a requirement for the Pentagon to inform Congress about the dismissal of senior military officers. The committee also approved a right-to-repair amendment, allowing military equipment to be fixed more easily.

As the NDAA progresses, lawmakers will need to reconcile differences between the House and Senate versions, particularly on U.S.-Israel military cooperation. The outcome could significantly impact future U.S. defense policies and international relations.