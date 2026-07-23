Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him To Have A Kid When He Was 14
By Tony M. Centeno
July 23, 2026
Lil Wayne reflected on welcoming his first child when he was a teenager after his mother asked him to.
The veteran rapper shared the story during an episode of Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky's Friends Keep Secrets podcast. Blanco and Dicky asked Wayne how old he was when he had his first kid, and he said he was 14. When Blanco asked if he was nervous about having a child while being a child himself, Weezy said no because his mom asked.
"My mom asked for my kid," Wayne explained. "My dad had just got murdered that year. The same year I blew up."
“Flip it over, once they see it say D Carter, that’s the only way I used to be able to prove that it was me.”— Friends Keep Secrets (@FKSpodcast) July 21, 2026
Lil Wayne on putting out an album at 12. https://t.co/jljZaap5l4 pic.twitter.com/6xixMl5Ovr
"We got the Universal deal and I was like 'we got the tour coming up,'" he continued. "And when I went on that tour, we were on the road for like six months. So when I came home, she was like 'is this what you about to be doing? Should I be expecting that? You were gone for too long.' She's like, 'I'm lonely. My husband's gone.' And so she was like 'Listen, let's have a sit-down. Me, you and Toya."
The conversation may have started when Lil Wayne was 14, but he and his ex-wife, Toya Johnson, welcomed their first child, Reginae Carter, when they were teenagers. Weezy was 16, and Toya was 15 by the time their daughter was born. The couple eventually got married in 2004, however, they split two years later. Wayne went on to have three more children, Dwayne III, Kameron, and Neal.
Watch the entire conversation between Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky and Lil Wayne below.