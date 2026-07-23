Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him To Have A Kid When He Was 14

"We got the Universal deal and I was like 'we got the tour coming up,'" he continued. "And when I went on that tour, we were on the road for like six months. So when I came home, she was like 'is this what you about to be doing? Should I be expecting that? You were gone for too long.' She's like, 'I'm lonely. My husband's gone.' And so she was like 'Listen, let's have a sit-down. Me, you and Toya."



The conversation may have started when Lil Wayne was 14, but he and his ex-wife, Toya Johnson, welcomed their first child, Reginae Carter, when they were teenagers. Weezy was 16, and Toya was 15 by the time their daughter was born. The couple eventually got married in 2004, however, they split two years later. Wayne went on to have three more children, Dwayne III, Kameron, and Neal.



Watch the entire conversation between Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky and Lil Wayne below.