LIV Golf's Kaymer Expects Event Cancellation

The future of the LIV Golf League is uncertain as one of its top players, Martin Kaymer, predicts the cancellation of the season-ending team championship. The tournament, scheduled for August 27-30 at The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort in Plymouth, Michigan, is in jeopardy following the withdrawal of financial support from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Kaymer expressed doubts about the event taking place, estimating only a 5% chance of it happening, according to an interview with Today's Golfer.

The league, which has been seeking $300 million in emergency funding, has already canceled a tournament in New Orleans and is struggling to maintain its schedule. Despite LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil's efforts to secure new investors, the lack of infrastructure buildout at the Michigan site raises further concerns. As reported by The Detroit News, there is no sign of preparations for the event, which typically require months of planning.

The situation has been exacerbated by the departure of key players, including Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, who have returned to the PGA Tour. The league's first event in Michigan in 2025 was a success, drawing large crowds, but the current financial crisis puts future events at risk. Despite these challenges, Kaymer remains hopeful for the league's future, suggesting a potential reset and scaled-back version of LIV Golf.