LSU's Kiffin Regrets How He Left Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin, now the head football coach at LSU, recently reflected on his controversial departure from Ole Miss, expressing regret over how he handled the situation. Speaking at SEC Media Days, Kiffin acknowledged that he would approach the exit differently if given another chance. He also announced a break from social media, accepting a challenge from his son to reduce online trolling.

Kiffin's move to LSU came after signing a lucrative seven-year, $91 million contract. His departure from Ole Miss, however, was fraught with tension and public disputes. Ben Garrett, an Ole Miss reporter, noted that Kiffin seemed mentally checked out long before the move, citing rumors of his departure as early as October 2024. The situation escalated during the 2025 Egg Bowl when Kiffin confronted Garrett over comments made about his commitment to Ole Miss.

Despite the drama, Kiffin's tenure at Ole Miss was marked by success, with the team achieving a 54-19 record under his leadership. However, as reported by ESPN, the allure of LSU's resources and recruiting base ultimately drew him away. His departure left Ole Miss fans frustrated, and the team faced challenges in maintaining momentum.

Now at LSU, Kiffin is tasked with leading a program with a strong history and high expectations. The Tigers have a promising roster, including potential Heisman candidate Sam Leavitt, and are poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming season. However, as Sports Illustrated highlights, Kiffin faces pressure to deliver results and navigate the competitive SEC landscape.

LSU is set to visit Ole Miss on September 19, a game anticipated to be particularly intense given the recent history between Kiffin and his former team.