Minnesota Man Sentenced For Lawmaker Shootings

A Minnesota man, Vance Boelter, received two life sentences plus 40 years without parole on Thursday (July 23) for the murders of Minnesota state Democrat Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, and for wounding Minnesota Democrat Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman. Boelter pleaded guilty to the charges, which allowed him to avoid the death penalty.

The sentencing took place at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis, where U.S. District Judge John Tunheim described Boelter's actions as an attack on democracy itself. Boelter, who turned 59 on the day of his sentencing, had disguised himself as a police officer during the attacks on June 14, 2025. He first shot the Hortmans at their Brooklyn Park home and then attacked the Hoffmans in Champlin.

In court, Boelter expressed remorse, saying, "To every person I have caused loss, pain, heartache, confusion, sadness, shame, or loneliness, I am truly sorry." Despite his apology, the emotional impact on the victims' families was evident. The Hortmans' daughter, Sophie, and son, Colin, shared heart-wrenching testimonies about the loss of their parents and their family dog, Gilbert, who was also killed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Forbes emphasized that Boelter's crimes were among the most serious ever committed in Minnesota. He noted that Boelter's actions were politically motivated, targeting Democrats and attempting to disrupt protests scheduled at the Capitol.

Boelter's defense attorney, Manny Atwal, stated that Boelter had requested the maximum sentence as a sign of remorse. Meanwhile, J.C. Hortman, Mark Hortman's father, criticized the plea deal, expressing disappointment that a trial did not occur.

The victims' families and lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, expressed gratitude for the resolution of the case, though they acknowledged that no sentence could fully heal the wounds caused by Boelter's actions. The judge indicated that Boelter would likely never leave prison, with a future hearing to consider any possibility of supervised release.

Boelter has requested to serve his sentence at the U.S. Penitentiary Coleman II near Orlando, Florida. The case has drawn national attention to the issue of violence against elected officials and the need for greater security measures.