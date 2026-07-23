Nearly 1.6 Million Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Nearly 1.6 million eggs have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The voluntary recall by Midwest Poultry Services involves 1,589,577 cartons of white and brown cage-free eggs produced in Texas between June 6 and July 3, 2026. These eggs have sell-by dates ranging from July 20 to August 17, 2026.

The recalled eggs were distributed to Kroger supermarkets in Texas and Louisiana, and Brookshire Grocery stores in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Mississippi. They were also available at smaller retail outlets. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall, but consumers are advised not to consume the eggs and to return them for a full refund.

Salmonella enteritidis, the bacterium in question, can live on or inside eggs, causing symptoms like fever, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. While most recover without treatment, the infection can be severe for young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The FDA warns that symptoms can appear 12 to 72 hours after ingestion and last for several days.

Midwest Poultry Services discovered the issue during routine safety checks and has since stopped distributing eggs from its Texas farms. The FDA has published a detailed list of affected products in its official recall notice. For more details, you can read the FDA's recall notice.