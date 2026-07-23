Ransom Note Sent To Savannah Guthrie Revealed In Full For The First Time

For the first time, the full contents of the initial ransom note sent to the family of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, have been made public by local Arizona reporter Briana Whitney. The note, which warned the family that their mother's life was "in your hands," was revealed in detail on Wednesday's episode of the Crime Junkie podcast. During the episode Whitney read the note aloud.

"Hello, Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom, and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of seven days,"

The note demanded $4 million in Bitcoin by Thursday, February 5, and threatened that if payment was not received, the ransom would increase to $6 million with a final deadline of Monday, February 9, at 5 p.m. local time. The message stated there would be no negotiation, law enforcement could not help, and failing to pay would result in Nancy being killed.

"Once payment is received to the Bitcoin address below, she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop-off location back in Tucson," Whitney said, continuing to read the note. "If the payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5pm, she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands."

The FBI has confirmed that some ransom notes in the case are still considered “potentially legitimate and are still being investigated as such,” though others have been dismissed as fake. At least three ransom notes have been sent since Nancy’s disappearance on February 1, and investigators continue to treat the incident as a kidnapping for ransom.

Authorities have released a description of a masked suspect captured on surveillance footage and continue to follow leads. The Guthrie family and the FBI have offered more than $1.2 million in reward money for information leading to Nancy’s return or the apprehension of those responsible. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department urge anyone with information to contact the 1-800-CALL-FBI tip line.