It's been a minute since we've received a solid banger from Moneybagg Yo. The last time he served up a solo track was in March 2025 with "Close The Door." Since then, we've heard him hop on songs with G Herbo ("Feet On Land" ), YTB Fatt ("I'm Him") and Nino Breeze ("Type A N***a"). The song is a sign that he might drop his first solo album in three years real soon.



Moneybagg Yo's "I See Why" sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh tracks also holds new bangers by Flo Milli, Sheff G, Loe Shimmy, Trim, Rico Nasty and others. Stream the playlist up top and scroll below for more new music out this week.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE