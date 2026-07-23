Rap Rising: Moneybagg Yo Returns With His New Single 'I See Why'

By Tony M. Centeno

July 24, 2026

Moneybagg Yo is back with his first solo single of the year.

On Friday, the Memphis rapper dropped off his new banger, "I See Why" via CMG/N-Less & Interscope Records. The hard-hitting track has Bagg boasting about his flashy lifestyle while understanding why his haters are still mad at him.

"I see why a broke n***a mad (Like I'm psychic)/I see why it's belt to they ass (They don't like it)," he raps in the catchy chorus. "I see why you ready to crash (You wanna fight me?)/You want my life that bad? (Nothin' like me)."

It's been a minute since we've received a solid banger from Moneybagg Yo. The last time he served up a solo track was in March 2025 with "Close The Door." Since then, we've heard him hop on songs with G Herbo ("Feet On Land" ), YTB Fatt ("I'm Him") and Nino Breeze ("Type A N***a"). The song is a sign that he might drop his first solo album in three years real soon.

Moneybagg Yo's "I See Why" sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh tracks also holds new bangers by Flo Milli, Sheff G, Loe Shimmy, Trim, Rico Nasty and others. Stream the playlist up top and scroll below for more new music out this week.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Moneybagg Yo, "I See Why"

Loe Shimmy, Pretty Girlz Run The World (Album)

Loe Shimmy
Photo: Rebel/Gamma

Real Boston Richey, S.O.S. (Album)

Real Boston Richey
Photo: Freebandz

BabyDrill, Still Dangerous (Mixtape)

Photo: BabyDrill

Cypress Hill, Dios Bendiga (Album)

Cypress Hill
Photo: Zarpazo Records/HYBE Latin America

Rico Nasty, RX (Album)

Rico Nasty
Photo: Sugar Trap

Sheff G, Weight On Me: The Album (Album)

Sheff G
Photo: Winners Circle/RCA Records

Nems & Ron Browz, I SHOULD BOOM YOU TOO (Album)

Nems
Photo: Gorilla Music/Etherboy Music Group

Kai Ca$h, Bars Not Dead (Album)

Kai Ca$h
Photo: Kai Ca$h

Yatta Bandz, One & The Same (Album)

Yatta Bandz
Photo: EMPIRE

midwxst, SOLITUDE IN SILENCE (Album)

midwxst
Photo: Rebellion Records

DJ Spinz & Travis Porter, Party Pack (Album)

Party Pack
Photo: Tunefreak/Hitmaka Distro

Chef Boy, The Karate Kid (EP)

The Karate Kid
Photo: Situation 3

Lancey Foux, "Rockstar Rider"

Juvenile featuring Rob49, "I Don't Want To Die Yet"

Chad Hugo featuring Leikeli47 & Tierra Whack, "Jumpupw!nya"

YG & The Game, "Red People"

Flo Milli, "Hot As A Bic"

FattMack, "All Love, Life Goes On"

DDG, "Calling My Phone"

HUGEL & Quavo, "Where She Come From"

Surf7 featuring Meek Mill, "GOOSE COAT (Remix)"

Rakim, "A Different Kind"

Noodah05, "Overwhelmed"

Moneybagg Yo
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