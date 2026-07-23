R&B Singer Nivea Reveals Her Battle With Leukemia
By Tony M. Centeno
July 23, 2026
Nivea is opening up about her battle with leukemia.
On Tuesday, July 21, Cadillac Chronicles debuted its ride-around with the seasoned R&B singer, who breezed through songs like "Don't Mess With My Man" and more. At one point during the conversation, Nivea was asked what she's thankful for. That's when she revealed that she was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year and said she's grateful that the treatments have been going well.
"I'm so grateful to God," she said. "I'm going through treatment, and everything is going great so far, and I expect it to continue, Amen."
Sending lots of love Nivea's way she revealed she was diagnosed with Leukemia earlier this year and currently going through treatment #CadillacChronicles https://t.co/ulOQEVQCP2 pic.twitter.com/b0uCKWMEox— Nicole (@Nprezzed) July 22, 2026
"I'm very grateful for life," she continued. "You know it's so cliché to say, you don't know the time or the hour, but it's true, and it just helped me put a lot of things in perspective. I live in gratitude religiously, and I'm just grateful for everything."
Nivea has spent the past two decades cranking out hits. After making her debut on Mystikal's "Danger" in 2000, she followed up with her debut solo single "Don't Mess With The Radio." She continued to drop bangers like "Okay" and "Laundromat." In recent years, Nivea has lit up stages around the country by performing on "The Millennium Tour" and at events like Funk Fest.
The R&B singer also has a talented family. She has three children with her ex-husband The-Dream and another son, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne. Nivea and Wayne's son, Neal Carter, grew up to become Lil Novi.