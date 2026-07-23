Rep. Jim Jordan Calls On DOJ To Probe Jack Smith

Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, has requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) to open a criminal investigation into former Special Counsel Jack Smith. Smith led a criminal investigation into President Donald Trump's role in the January 6 Capitol riot and his alleged mishandling of classified documents. On Wednesday (July 22), Jordan, a representative from Ohio, sent a letter to the DOJ, claiming that Smith "seemingly made willfully and intentionally false statements" during a congressional deposition last year.

Smith's attorneys have denied these allegations, asserting that Smith "faithfully and fearlessly performed his duties by following the facts." According to a report by Sidebars Blog, Smith recently testified at a public hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. The hearing was part of a broader investigation into the alleged weaponization of the Justice Department by the Biden administration.

During the hearing, Jordan accused Smith's prosecutions of being politically motivated, claiming that they were part of a decade-long series of meritless attacks on Trump. However, Smith maintained that his investigations developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt of President Trump's criminal activity and denied any political motivation behind his actions.

Despite the accusations, Smith remained composed during his testimony, stating, "I'm not going to be intimidated." The hearing did not reveal any new evidence undermining the strength of Smith's cases. Instead, it highlighted the ongoing political tensions surrounding Trump's legal challenges and the role of the Justice Department in these matters.