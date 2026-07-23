Royals' Perez Looks To Set Franchise HR Mark

A historic moment awaits Kansas City Royals fans as catcher Salvador Perez is on the verge of breaking the franchise's all-time home run record. Perez tied Hall of Famer George Brett with his 317th career home run during the Royals' 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday (July 22). The two-run blast, which traveled 437 feet, came in the seventh inning and helped secure a series sweep for Kansas City.

Perez, a nine-time All-Star and 2015 World Series MVP, has been a cornerstone of the Royals since his debut in 2011. His journey to this milestone is a testament to his longevity and dedication to the team. "I love the fans here. Kansas City is my second home," Perez expressed after the game, reflecting on his achievement.

The Venezuelan native signed with the Royals at 16 and has since become a franchise icon. His manager, Matt Quatraro, praised Perez's passion and contributions, calling him a future Hall of Famer.

As the Royals prepare to face the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Perez has the opportunity to claim the record outright. The 36-year-old's performance has been a bright spot in a challenging season for the Royals, who hold a 43-60 record.

Perez's achievement places him among elite company. He is one of only three active players, alongside Mike Trout and Aaron Judge, to hit all their career home runs with a single team.