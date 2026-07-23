Royals Star Goes To IL For First Time

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has been placed on the injured list for the first time in his career due to back tightness. The 26-year-old was added to the 10-day IL on Wednesday (July 22), after missing the last two games. Witt has been a standout performer this season, boasting a .279 batting average, 13 home runs, and leading the American League with 30 stolen bases.

According to MLB.com, Witt initially felt the tightness during Monday's game but believed he could play through it. However, the intensity of the game caused spasms that forced him to exit. Witt has previously dealt with back tightness and a right knee injury, including a Grade 1 MCL sprain in June.

In response to Witt's absence, the Royals have called up infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Omaha and moved pitcher Stephen Kolek to the 60-day IL. Velazquez, who signed a minor league contract last month, has played in parts of six MLB seasons with various teams, including the Rays and Yankees.

Witt's impressive performance this season includes leading the American League with 4.9 rWAR and making his first start in the All-Star Game. Despite his current setback, Witt's contributions have been pivotal for the Royals, who have faced numerous injuries this season.