Secret Service Agent Under Investigation For Alleged Security Leak

A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance's protective detail is under internal investigation following allegations of leaking sensitive information. The agent has been placed on administrative leave as the agency's Internal Affairs Division conducts the review. According to a CNN report, the agent is suspected of leaking details about Vance's travel plans, including a canceled helicopter trip with his son to a golf lesson.

The inquiry began after a story published by MS NOW highlighted the challenges faced by Vance's security team due to his unpredictable travel schedule. The story, which described the use of a Marine Corps helicopter for personal travel, caught the attention of the Secret Service, FBI, and White House officials.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi stated, "Any conduct that undermines the trust and confidence between a protectee and their protective detail is fundamentally incompatible with our mission and will not be tolerated." The investigation's outcome, including potential disciplinary actions or criminal charges, remains uncertain.

The incident occurs amid the Trump administration's crackdown on unauthorized disclosures to the press. Earlier this month, New York Times reporters were subpoenaed in a separate investigation related to reporting on security features of a new presidential aircraft