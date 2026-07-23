Secret Service Probes Leak Involving VP Vance's Detail

The Secret Service is investigating a member of Vice President JD Vance's security detail, suspected of leaking sensitive information to the media. The agent has been placed on administrative leave while the agency's internal affairs component conducts a review. The investigation follows a report by MS NOW, which detailed frustrations within Vance's security team over his travel schedule, including a planned trip on a Marine Corps helicopter with his son.

The Secret Service confirmed the inquiry in a statement to CNN, emphasizing that any conduct threatening the safety of a protectee is unacceptable. "A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security," said Anthony Guglielmi, the agency's Chief of Communications.

The leaked information has drawn criticism from the Secret Service, FBI, and White House officials, who are concerned about the operational details being exposed. A White House official described the leaks as "treasonous," expressing unease about the potential implications for the vice president and his family's safety. The investigation is part of the Trump administration's broader effort to address unauthorized disclosures to the press.

As reported by The Hill, the MS NOW story highlighted the morale issues among Vance's security detail, with agents frustrated by last-minute travel demands. The report also mentioned the use of government resources for personal travel, which some agents viewed as inappropriate.

The outcome of the investigation remains uncertain, with possible administrative discipline or criminal charges on the horizon. The Secret Service's Office of Professional Responsibility is handling the review, as noted by KATU.