Senate GOP Blocks Measure To End Iran War

Senate Republicans blocked a measure to end the ongoing war in Iran on Thursday (July 23). The Senate voted 47 to 49 against discharging a war powers resolution from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Notably, Senator Susan Collins crossed party lines to support the measure, while Senator John Fetterman was the only Democrat to oppose it.

The House had earlier passed a similar measure, with four Republicans joining Democrats. Despite growing concerns among GOP lawmakers about the rising casualties and the prolonged nature of the conflict, the measure failed in the Senate. According to the Washington Examiner, the U.S. death toll has reached 18, with recent troop casualties from Iranian attacks.

The resolution, sponsored by Senator Tim Kaine, aimed to halt U.S. military action against Iran, but it faced certain veto from President Donald Trump. As reported by The Hill, Kaine emphasized the importance of holding Congress accountable for the ongoing conflict.

The war powers resolution has faced multiple votes this year, with only one passing both chambers. The debate continues to highlight the division within the Senate, as some Republicans, including Senators Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul, express concerns over the administration's actions. Murkowski criticized the administration's stance on congressional approval, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability.

As the conflict persists, the Trump administration seeks additional war funding, while the Senate prepares for further discussions on the resolution. The ongoing debate underscores the complexities of U.S. foreign policy and the challenges of reaching a consensus on military engagement.