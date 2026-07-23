Soulja Boy Seeks DNA Test After Ex Jackilyn Martinez Sues For Child Support

For the unfamiliar, Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez were spotted at a baby shower together before they welcomed little KeAndre in 2023. At the time, Soulja Boy was also embroiled in a heated beef with Blueface, who claimed to have slept with Jackilyn the day before the baby shower and deemed himself the father of the child. After sending a cease-and-desist letter, Jackilyn sued Blueface for defamation for $10 million. She admitted she had protected sex with Blueface one time in 2018 but hasn't touched the rapper since then.



Fortunately for Jackilyn, Blueface blew off the lawsuit, which resulted in a default $123,000 judgment. A judge even ruled that Blue's royalties from his music be redirected to Jackilyn to pay off the judgment. While she may be racking up cash from Blueface, she's still seeking physical custody and child support from Soulja Boy.



Jackilyn filed her lawsuit against Soulja Boy in October 2025 because she claimed she was paying for the majority of their child's needs herself and only got money from the rapper "after I have begged him to do so." Since the lawsuit was filed, she accused Soulja Boy of being "extremely volatile," especially after the way he once responded to her attorneys overseeing the litigation.



"F*** you," Soulja Boy allegedly responded in one email. "Stop emailing me, you dumb b***h. There will be no litigation or settlement idk who the f**k u think u talking to."



As of this report, the judge has not ruled on the request for a DNA test.

