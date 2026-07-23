Taylor Swift Was Already ‘Part Of The Family’ Before Marrying Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift was already a member of Travis Kelce's family before their wedding earlier this month. Tying the knot just made it official.

Travis' sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, married to his brother Jason Kelce, explained on the July 23 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast that the Life of a Showgirl musician had been part of the family for a while before the newlyweds' nuptials at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, per E! News.

"It was only making it official because Taylor's been part of the family now for quite some time," she said.

Kylie also offered her well wishes to the happy couple for their big day.

"Congratulations to Tay and Trav," she said. "It was absolutely magical. I'm so happy for them. We love them so, so dearly."

However, when it comes to listeners hoping to get more details about the ceremony, she advised they look to the couple themselves.

"Anything else, you can check in with Taylor and Travis about," she said. "Because any of the details that they want to share, they can share. But otherwise it was intimate and incredible and full of love both for each other and everybody else's love for them."

Swift and Kelce got married at MSG in New York City on July 3 and celebrated with their 1,000 guests, which included family, friends, colleagues and more like Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid as well as Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony.