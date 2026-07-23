Tommy Lee Recalls Mötley Crüe’s Darkest Days: 'Everybody's Going To Die'

Tommy Lee opened up about Mötley Crüe’s wild party days.

The rocker got candid about his and his bandmates' drug addiction in the 1980s.

"We filled up the cap with Jack and then pulled a couple of syringes, and we were shooting Jack Daniel's," the musician recalled of one wild evening in particular during a recent episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. "It was at that moment where I went, 'Okay, what is happening?' We could just drink this, but we're shooting it. This is f---ing wrong. And everybody's going to die."

In June, Lee recounted the same incident during an interview on The Zach Shang Show. "We were shooting drugs, heroin and cocaine, and we ran out," he admitted. "We were in a hotel room, and there's no way we're going to get anything. So, we just unscrewed the cap on this fifth of Jack and filled up the cap with Jack and then started pulling it up through a syringe, and we're shooting Jack."

After the incident, Lee explained, he and his bandmates sought treatment. In 1989, the band entered rehab together and recorded their Dr. Feelgood album shortly after.

"That's probably why the record's so good, because we were out of rehab and sober and just focusing on that record," he told Sang.