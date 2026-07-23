Tropical Storm Bertha Set To Make A 2nd Gulf Coast Landfall

Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to make its second Gulf Coast landfall in Texas on Thursday (July 23), after first moving ashore in southeast Louisiana a day earlier, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 8 a.m. ET, Bertha’s eye was positioned about 70 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, moving west at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph. The system is forecast to maintain tropical storm strength until it reaches the upper Texas coast later today, before weakening inland.

Forecasters have issued a Tropical Storm Warning from the Plaquemines/St. Bernard Parish line in Louisiana to Sargent, Texas. This means tropical storm conditions are likely within 24 hours for coastal communities in the warning area. The warning for areas east of the Alabama/Florida border has been discontinued.

Bertha’s main threats are heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and dangerous surf. The storm is expected to bring two to four inches of rain along the Texas Gulf Coast and southern Texas through Thursday night, with some areas seeing up to six inches. Urban areas are especially at risk for flash flooding. Coastal regions from the Alabama/Mississippi border to Port Bolivar, Texas could experience storm surges of one to three feet.

Swells from Bertha will continue to spread westward along the Gulf Coast, likely causing life-threatening surf and rip currents. Residents are advised to stay away from the water and monitor local advisories. The National Hurricane Center warns that little change in strength is expected today, but Bertha is forecast to dissipate over Texas by Friday.

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to have fewer storms than average due to the ongoing El Niño weather pattern, but unusually warm Gulf waters are fueling the potential for stronger tropical systems. Emergency managers urge residents to have evacuation plans in place, check insurance coverage, and prepare for possible power outages and flooding.

Officials continue to monitor Bertha’s progress, and further updates will be provided as the storm moves inland and weakens.