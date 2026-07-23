Trump Admin Temporarily Blocked From Ending Haitians' TPS

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. has temporarily halted the Trump administration's efforts to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants. The decision, made on Wednesday (July 22), prevents the termination of TPS for Haitians until at least July 27. This ruling comes after the Supreme Court had allowed the federal government to end TPS for both Haitians and Syrians.

The Trump administration sought to lift a stay by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, which blocked the termination of TPS for approximately 350,000 Haitians. However, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals denied this request. The court's decision provides a brief reprieve for Haitians who were facing the loss of their deportation protections on Friday (July 24).

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against Haitian plaintiffs who argued that the decision to end TPS was racially discriminatory. The justices determined that the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) decisions on TPS are not subject to judicial review. Despite this, Haitian immigrants' lawyers are evaluating the Supreme Court's ruling and may file an amended lawsuit by July 31.

Efforts to extend TPS protections for Haitians continue in Congress. Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and Delaware Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester have introduced a Senate bill to extend these protections, but their efforts were blocked by Missouri Republican Eric Schmitt. South Florida leaders and union representatives are urging community members to contact lawmakers to support the legislation.

The termination of TPS for Haitians could have significant impacts on the local economy and force many to return to Haiti, a country the State Department advises against visiting. Martha Baker, a union leader, emphasized the importance of community action, stating, "We must all stand together. Call the senators. They need to do their freaking job."