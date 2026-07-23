Trump Announces AI Data Center Power Pledge

President Donald Trump has announced a new initiative to address the rising electricity costs associated with AI data center expansions across the United States. Speaking from the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters on Thursday (July 23), Trump introduced the "Ratepayer Protection Pledge," which aims to prevent consumers from bearing the financial burden of increased electricity demands.

The pledge, which has already been signed by major utilities such as NextEra and Duke Energy, as well as tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, OpenAI, and Amazon, commits these entities to cover the costs of their power consumption. According to a report by The Hill, the pledge now covers 80% of the power delivered to U.S. homes and businesses.

The White House spokeswoman, Taylor Rogers, emphasized the initiative's goal to make data centers "engines of growth for local communities" while maintaining America's competitive edge in the AI sector. The expansion of the pledge comes as some states, like New York, have imposed moratoriums on new data center construction due to concerns over electricity demand and costs.

The pledge also allows tech companies to build their own power plants and negotiate their own rate structures with utilities and state governments. This nonbinding agreement reflects a growing effort to balance technological advancement with consumer protection. The Wall Street Journal notes that the initiative has attracted nearly 200 additional entities, including data center developers and electricity co-ops.

As opposition to data centers grows, the pledge aims to address bipartisan concerns about the impact of AI on electricity prices. Electricity costs have risen by 4% year-over-year, and increased demand from data centers could further escalate costs. The Quartz report highlights legislative efforts in Congress to ensure data center builders cover grid upgrade costs, rather than passing them on to consumers.