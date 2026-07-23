Trump Warns Iran Over Houthi Attacks On Saudi Ships In Red Sea

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will hold Iran accountable if Yemen's Houthi rebels launch further attacks on ships, following reports that the group struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea late Wednesday. The warning came as the U.S. marked its twelfth consecutive night of military strikes against Iranian targets.

According to The Hill, President Trump stated on Truth Social: "If they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves." He expressed disappointment, saying the Houthis had “acted very professionally and smart” since the U.S. ended its campaign against them in May 2025, but recent attacks changed his stance.

The Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for targeting the Saudi tankers Encelia and Layla using ballistic and cruise missiles, as reported by their SABA news agency. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center confirmed a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile southwest of Al Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia, causing a fire but no reported casualties, according to WSMV.

The attacks are connected to a newly announced Houthi blockade of Saudi-linked shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical route for global trade. The blockage is in retaliation for a Saudi-led strike on Sanaa International Airport in northern Yemen, which is held by the Houthis. The blockade and attacks have already forced several ships to reroute, adding days to oil deliveries, as reported by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues its air campaign against Iran, with U.S. Central Command striking Iranian maritime and military facilities for the twelfth night. The Pentagon says these attacks aim to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and regional stability. Iran, in turn, has targeted U.S.-linked shipping and energy infrastructure in the region.

The ongoing conflict and shipping disruptions have driven up international oil prices. Brent crude spiked as much as 5.5 percent on Thursday, reaching $99.25 per barrel, its highest level since early June, according to OilPrice.com and the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

As tensions escalate, regional leaders, including Iraq’s prime minister, are calling for dialogue to prevent further conflict. However, Gulf states and international observers remain concerned about the potential for wider disruptions to global trade and energy supplies.