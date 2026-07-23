Video Shows Missouri Man Dive Off Bridge Into Lake After Police Chase

A dramatic police chase in Stone County, Missouri ended when a 26-year-old man jumped headfirst off a bridge into Table Rock Lake in a bold attempt to escape deputies.

According to the Stone County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Thor Lundgren of Kimberling City led deputies on a high-speed pursuit after he was spotted driving about 75 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone. Dashcam video released by the sheriff's office shows deputies following a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, which slowed down as it crossed the Kimberling City Bridge. As the car continued to roll, Lundgren jumped out, ran across the bridge, and dove headfirst over the railing into the lake below—a drop of about 50 feet.

Deputies quickly searched the area and found Lundgren, who suffered only minor injuries from the fall. Lundgren resisted arrest and allegedly headbutted one deputy, while two others received minor cuts and bruises during the struggle.

Lundgren was booked into the Stone County Jail and is facing charges including aggravated fleeing, third-degree assault, and interfering with arrest. He is being held without bond, and no attorney was listed for him at the time of reporting. Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said, "This was definitely a first and luckily he survived the fall." The car, still in drive, rolled slowly but did not cause additional injuries or damage.

Court documents show that Lundgren was already facing a separate charge of damaging jail property after an incident in May where he allegedly tore open a jail mattress and crawled inside. He is scheduled for a court appearance in Stone County on July 28 related to the previous case.

The sheriff’s office released the full pursuit video, which you can watch below: