Weekly Jobless Claims Drop to 187,000

By iHeartRadio

July 23, 2026

Job Gains Report Revised Downward By Over 800K Ahead Of Thursday's Weekly Jobless Claims Report
Photo: Anna Rose Layden / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, with the Labor Department reporting 187,000 initial claims for the week ending Saturday (July 18). This marks a significant decrease of 22,000 from the previous week's revised total. Analysts had anticipated around 212,000 claims, making this drop unexpected.

The decline in jobless claims suggests a strengthening labor market, as fewer individuals are seeking unemployment benefits. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the labor market continues to maintain a "low hire, low fire" attitude, indicating stability.

While the job market shows resilience, the decrease in claims also reflects ongoing economic recovery efforts. As noted by Reuters, the labor market remains stable despite fluctuations in jobless claims over recent months.

Moving forward, analysts will continue to monitor these trends to gauge the overall health of the U.S. economy and labor market.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices