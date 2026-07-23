Woman Killed When Man Fell From Building And Landed On Her

By iHeartRadio

July 23, 2026

Stunning street view of the Tokyo city taken from above at night from rooftop with nice composition during travel vacations in the city.
Photo: Artur Debat / Moment / Getty Images

A 23-year-old woman, Houra Inaba, died in Nagoya, Japan, after a man fell from a 12-story apartment building and landed on her while she was walking along a busy sidewalk. The man, identified as Shinsei Taguchi, 29, survived the fall but remains unconscious and in critical condition, according to multiple news reports.

The incident occurred in a densely built-up area near Yabacho Station, an area known for heavy pedestrian traffic and tall residential and office buildings. Inaba was walking with a friend when Taguchi fell or jumped from the apartment building and struck her directly. Her friend immediately called emergency services, who responded quickly and transported both victims to a nearby hospital.

Despite emergency efforts, Inaba was pronounced dead from severe injuries. Taguchi remains hospitalized, unconscious, and in critical condition. Local police have not yet determined whether Taguchi’s fall was accidental or intentional, and investigations are ongoing.

The affected area was cordoned off for investigation, with officers collecting evidence at the scene. The tragedy occurred along the Nagoya Expressway Central Circular Route, about three-tenths of a mile northeast of Yabacho Station on the Meijo subway line, a location surrounded by office buildings, apartments, and entertainment venues.

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