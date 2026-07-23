YG Announces ‘The Gentlemen’s Club Tour’ With Mozzy & Special Guests

YG's tour comes in support of his recent album The Gentlemen's Club. The seasoned rapper delivered his seventh studio album last month. It holds stand-out tracks like "Hollywood" with Shoreline Mafia, "OMG" featuring Pusha T, and more. The album also features collaborations with Isaiah Falls, Odeal, Tyler, The Creator, JID, Ab-Soul, Buddy and more.



The tour announcement was made days before YG faces off with The Game for VERZUZ. The California rappers will go hit-for-hit in their hometown for the first time. The show goes down tonight at 6:30 p.m. PST/9:30 p.m. EST and can be streamed live on VERZUZ and Complex's social channels.



See the full list of dates for "The Gentlemen's Club Tour" below.

