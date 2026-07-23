YG Announces ‘The Gentlemen’s Club Tour’ With Mozzy & Special Guests

By Tony M. Centeno

July 23, 2026

YG
Photo: Getty Images

YG is preparing to invade cities all across America, and he's bringing a squad of other performers with him.

On Tuesday, July 21, the Compton native officially announced the dates for his upcoming "Gentlemen's Club Tour." YG will be joined by Mozzy, Kalan.Frfr, Chef Boy, and Natalie Nunn as they travel to 19 major cities beginning in Boston on September 10. The tour will hit other places like New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, and more until it wraps up in Honolulu, HI, on November 7. Pre-sale tickets for the tour are on sale now, with general sales beginning this Friday, July 24.

YG's tour comes in support of his recent album The Gentlemen's Club. The seasoned rapper delivered his seventh studio album last month. It holds stand-out tracks like "Hollywood" with Shoreline Mafia, "OMG" featuring Pusha T, and more. The album also features collaborations with Isaiah Falls, Odeal, Tyler, The Creator, JID, Ab-Soul, Buddy and more.

The tour announcement was made days before YG faces off with The Game for VERZUZ. The California rappers will go hit-for-hit in their hometown for the first time. The show goes down tonight at 6:30 p.m. PST/9:30 p.m. EST and can be streamed live on VERZUZ and Complex's social channels.

See the full list of dates for "The Gentlemen's Club Tour" below.

YG's The Gentlemen's Club Tour Dates

Sept. 10 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Sept. 12 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Sept. 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

Sept. 17 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 18 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Sept. 21 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 22 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sept. 24 — Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

Sept. 26 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

Sept. 27 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

Oct. 8 — Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena *

Oct. 13 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium (Denver) *

Oct. 17 — Tempe, AZ @ Mullett Arena *

Oct. 24 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena *

Oct. 25 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

Oct. 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

Oct. 31 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

Nov. 1 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center *

Nov. 6 — Honolulu, HI @ The Republik – All Night

Nov. 7 — Honolulu, HI @ The Republik – All Night

* = with Kalan.Frfr and Natalie Nunn

YG
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