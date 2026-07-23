YG Detained By Police Ahead Of 'VERZUZ' Battle With The Game

YG allegedly had beef with Drakeo before he was killed during the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival in 2021. The 28-year-old artist was set to perform at the festival where Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and YG served as headliners. Drakeo was preparing for his set just after 10 p.m. before he was attacked by at least 40-60 men wearing masks. Drakeo was stabbed in the neck during the attack and didn't survive. The attack reportedly happened shortly after YG arrived at the event, but he has vehemently denied any involvement with Drakeo's death.



This is the first major break in the investigation into Drakeo's death. Police have yet to identify a person of interest, and no arrests have been made. Four years after his death, Drakeo's family filed a $60 million wrongful death lawsuit against the festival's promoters, citing inadequate security at the festival.



Despite his run-in with police, YG is still set to face The Game at the "Compton Forever" VERZUZ in Los Angeles tonight.