18-Wheeler Dangerously Dangles Off Side Of Texas Highway After Deadly Crash

An 18-wheeler trailer was left hanging off the edge of the Katy Freeway in west Harris County on Thursday (July 23) morning, following a multi-vehicle crash that brought eastbound lanes to a halt. The incident occurred at the intersection of the Katy Freeway and the Grand Parkway, causing major traffic disruptions as emergency crews responded and worked to clear the wreckage.

The crash forced the complete shutdown of the eastbound lanes, leading to significant delays for commuters throughout the morning and early afternoon. Crews spent several hours working to stabilize the 18-wheeler and remove debris from the scene. By 3:30 p.m., most of the wreckage had been removed, and most lanes were reopened to traffic.

Details regarding injuries or the number of vehicles involved have not been released as of Friday (July 24). The cause of the crash is still under investigation, with authorities urging drivers to remain cautious in the area.

Video footage of the aftermath, showing the 18-wheeler precariously hanging off the freeway, was shared by local media, highlighting the dramatic nature of the crash. The incident is the latest in a series of major accidents on the Katy Freeway, which has seen multiple serious collisions in recent weeks.