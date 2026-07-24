Amy Winehouse’s Mom Shares Emotional Update 15 Years After Singer’s Death

Amy Winehouse's legacy lives on, 15 years after her untimely death.

The late singer's mother, Janis, opened up about Amy's life and struggles with addiction.

"She was a victim of her own success," Janis told The iPaper of the "Rehab" hitmaker in a new interview. "She didn't want it, but it just followed her. And she'd be like, 'Who, me?' She didn't have confidence. Hence the alcohol. I think it's the same with many, many addicts with alcohol. The alcohol takes away the pain. And that is a horrible thing with addiction."

Janis revealed how she deals with her grief, admitting, "I'm just getting on with it because that's what I do, I get on with life, I live it."

The Grammy winner died at age 27 from accidental alcohol poisoning in July 2011.

Following the "Tears Dry on Their Own" singer's death, Janis co-founded the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which aims to "inspire children and young people to build their self-esteem and resilience," per its website.