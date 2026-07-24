Bertha Now A Tropical Depression

Bertha, which was previously classified as a tropical storm, has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it moves across eastern Texas tonight (Thursday, July 23). According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Bertha's wind speeds have slowed to 35 miles per hour, causing it to lose steam. Despite this, the storm is still spreading heavy rains along parts of the Texas coast, with isolated flash flooding ongoing in the Houston area.

Earlier in the day, Bertha was located 35 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 100 miles east-northeast of Galveston, Texas, moving west at 10 mph. The system was initially expected to maintain tropical storm intensity until reaching the upper Texas coast, but it has since weakened. Meteorologists predict that Bertha will further dissipate late tonight into tomorrow.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Gulf Coast from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Sargent, Texas. The storm's heavy rainfall, with expected totals of 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts up to 6 inches, poses a risk of flash flooding, particularly in urban areas.

Swells generated by Bertha continue to spread along the northern and northwestern Gulf Coast, creating life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Authorities have opened sites to distribute sandbags to residents in affected areas.

Bertha is the second tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, following Tropical Storm Arthur last month, which brought heavy rainfall to the southeastern U.S. As Bertha weakens, the focus shifts to monitoring potential impacts from future storms.