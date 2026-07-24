Bon Jovi Cuts Concert Short During Comeback Tour: 'Gonna Have To Cool It'

Jon Bon Jovi ended his concert early at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (July 23).

The Bon Jovi frontman suddenly paused the eighth show on his current "Forever" tour an hour and a half into the set in New York City. During the show, Train frontman Pat Monahan joined the legendary rocker to perform his 1986 hit "Livin' on a Prayer."

"Don't throw away your ticket stubs, I'm going to figure something out, don't fear," Bon Jovi said to the audience. "Just hang onto it, I'm going to figure out how to reschedule."

The "It's My Life" hitmaker then added, "I'm gonna have to cool it for a night," before ultimately leaving the stage.

"Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show's early ending," a spokesperson for the musician told PEOPLE. "As part of the Bon Jovi residency, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band."

This marks the first time in four years that Bon Jovi is touring, following undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2022.