Browns' Judkins Not Limited To Start Camp

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is set to return to full speed as the team opens training camp next week. After a challenging recovery from a severe leg injury last season, Judkins is ready to hit the field without limitations. The 23-year-old athlete suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills, which required surgery and ended his promising rookie season prematurely.

Judkins shared insights into his recovery journey on his YouTube channel, where he detailed his offseason training in Dallas. He emphasized the importance of regaining instinctive movement without concern for his ankle, stating, "I feel good. I'm just cleaning everything up, sharpening my tools and getting to where I want to be based on the goals I set at the beginning of the season and when I finished rehab." According to Yahoo Sports, Judkins finished his rookie year with 827 rushing yards, 171 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns, despite playing behind a struggling offensive line.

The Browns were cautious with Judkins during the offseason program, gradually increasing his participation from individual work to full team drills. Head Coach Todd Monken noted, "It feels like he's got his confidence back, his explosion. We'll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good." The Browns are optimistic about Judkins' impact in his second season, especially with the team's revamped offensive line and new coaching staff under Monken, who aims to establish a strong running game.

Judkins is focused on preparing his body for the entire season, not just training camp. "I think my biggest goal is, when I come back, to know what type of time I'm on. It's about making sure my tools are sharp — not even just for training camp, but for the entire year," he said.