Cards' QB Practices While Awaiting New Contract

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett returned to practice on Thursday (July 23) amid ongoing contract negotiations. Brissett, who previously held out of the offseason program, is seeking a new deal after emerging as the team's starting quarterback last season. He is currently set to earn a base salary of $4.88 million, with $1.5 million guaranteed, and can make up to $5.39 million through incentives.

Head coach Mike LaFleur described the contract talks as "productive" but emphasized the importance of getting Brissett up to speed with the team's new playbook. "He's here, he's under contract, and it's the first day of practice," LaFleur told reporters. Brissett's participation in training camp comes after he sat out voluntary workouts and served as a hold-in during mandatory minicamp in June.

The Cardinals are navigating a transition with a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator. The team aims to install a new offense, drawing inspiration from the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, where LaFleur previously worked.

During the offseason, Gardner Minshew II took first-team reps in Brissett's absence, while rookie Carson Beck and veteran Kedon Slovis also vied for time. Despite the ongoing contract negotiations, Brissett is expected to be the starter for the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker expressed support for Brissett, tweeting, "Just want bro to get his [expletive] done… he is not asking for what you think. Bro is asking for below the bare minimum." Baker emphasized the importance of having all players in the building to practice and improve.

As training camp progresses, the Cardinals will focus on building team cohesion and ensuring that Brissett is ready to lead the offense when the season begins. The quarterback situation remains fluid, with LaFleur stating, "It's just about building that one day at a time and seeing how good we can be every single day."