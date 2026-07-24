"Ok so my brother is Fabian right, and he play too fkn much like brothers do….this man just told me that it’s been confirmed that im getting my own star on the Hollywood walk of fame!!!!" Wayne wrote on X. "Wtf boy!! This man play too much bruh! U serious boy??!?!?!!?"



Other recording artists who will receive the coveted star include singers Sia and Karol G, EDM DJ David Guetta, and rock bands Linkin Park, Smashing Pumpkins, and The Ramones. Actors and actresses in the motion pictures and television categories include Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, Keke Palmer, Raven-Symoné, David Allen Grier, and more.



iHeartRadio's very own Charlamagne Tha God is the sole honoree in the radio category. The Breakfast Club co-host revealed how he found out about the honor during this morning's broadcast.



"I was sitting on my porch and salute to the homie Jill-Marie Jones. She sent me a text and said congratulations, and then sent me a picture. I had no idea what she was talking about," Charlamagne said. "That's why you gotta have people around you that see things in you that you don't see in yourself, because my team had submitted me."