Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Wayne & More Will Land On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
By Tony M. Centeno
July 24, 2026
The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027 has been revealed, and some of hip-hop's finest will receive their well-deserved stars.
On Thursday, July 23, past Walk of Famers Sheila E. and Ming-Na Wen appeared at a live press conference in Hollywood to announce the new group of 27 celebrities who will be honored in categories such as recordings, motion pictures, television, live theater/live performance, radio, and sports entertainment. Among the lengthy list of familiar names in the recordings category are two rap legends, Grandmaster Flash and Lil Wayne. Weezy F. Baby was overwhelmed with shock and couldn't believe his name was called during the ceremony.
Ok so my brother is Fabian right, and he play too fkn much like brothers do….this man just told me that it’s been confirmed that im getting my own star on the Hollywood walk of fame!!!! Wtf boy!! This man play too much bruh! U serious boy??!?!?!!?— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) July 23, 2026
"Ok so my brother is Fabian right, and he play too fkn much like brothers do….this man just told me that it’s been confirmed that im getting my own star on the Hollywood walk of fame!!!!" Wayne wrote on X. "Wtf boy!! This man play too much bruh! U serious boy??!?!?!!?"
Other recording artists who will receive the coveted star include singers Sia and Karol G, EDM DJ David Guetta, and rock bands Linkin Park, Smashing Pumpkins, and The Ramones. Actors and actresses in the motion pictures and television categories include Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, Keke Palmer, Raven-Symoné, David Allen Grier, and more.
iHeartRadio's very own Charlamagne Tha God is the sole honoree in the radio category. The Breakfast Club co-host revealed how he found out about the honor during this morning's broadcast.
"I was sitting on my porch and salute to the homie Jill-Marie Jones. She sent me a text and said congratulations, and then sent me a picture. I had no idea what she was talking about," Charlamagne said. "That's why you gotta have people around you that see things in you that you don't see in yourself, because my team had submitted me."
The dates for each honoree's respective ceremonies have not yet been revealed. Congratulations to all the honorees! See the full list below.